A Halloween Premiere

Shankman teased the sequel’s release date via Instagram in January 2022 while celebrating the film’s conclusion.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew,” the movie producer captioned his social media post. “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.”