Let’s Fly! Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Adam Shankman Isn’t Directing

Due to scheduling conflicts, the original Hocus Pocus 2 director won’t be working on the new project. Instead, the network announced in May 2021 that Anne Fletcher will be taking the helm.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement at the time. “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.”