Which 'Hocus Pocus' OGs Are Not Returning for the Upcoming Sequel

Omri Katz And Vinessa Shaw Not Returning for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

In addition to Marsden, director Flecther confirmed that two more OGs — Katz and Shaw — would not be making an appearance in the second film.

“We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you’re like, how do we make this work?” the filmmaker told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022.

“It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly,” she continued. “You’re trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo. People would say, ‘They could be in the background!’ and I’m like, really? You’re going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You’re not going to be satisfied, you’re going to be angry.”