Omri Katz Reacts to Not Being Asked to Return

“People have been asking, and unfortunately, I’m not in it. I would have loved to be involved,” Katz told Entertainment Weekly via his representative in August 2022. “I feel bad for the original fan base saying we aren’t because I’m sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles.”

The former actor, however, still praised Fletcher and the studio for “trying to attract a new fan base” for the project.

“I think it’ll be good for everyone who loved the original!” he concluded. “I hope fans will go see it. I know I will.”