Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Movies

‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

By
Hocus Pocus 2 Everything We Know
 Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
22
22 / 22
podcast

What Does the OG Cast Think of the Film?

While Birch told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that she was “dismayed” she didn’t have a role in the sequel, the Now and Then star confirmed that she would have been “on set with the girls” if she hadn’t been “working on something else when they were filming,” noting that she was highly anticipating the film’s release.

“I can’t wait to see what they do with it,” she gushed. “I know they’re taking a completely different, fresh approach, so I’m excited.”

See Full Gallery