What Does the OG Cast Think of the Film?

While Birch told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that she was “dismayed” she didn’t have a role in the sequel, the Now and Then star confirmed that she would have been “on set with the girls” if she hadn’t been “working on something else when they were filming,” noting that she was highly anticipating the film’s release.

“I can’t wait to see what they do with it,” she gushed. “I know they’re taking a completely different, fresh approach, so I’m excited.”