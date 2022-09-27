Will There Be More?

“I feel like we’re done. We’ve pulled every story you could pull out of this. I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again,” Najimy told Entertainment Weekly about the franchise’s future in September 2022. “I don’t know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I’m just happy we can bring this to them.”

Parker, for her part, wouldn’t mind an animated return, adding, “That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation].”

Midler added: “After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it. I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how.”