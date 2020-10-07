‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bette Midler (Winifred)

The icon continued her acting and singing career after the spooky hit, starring in The First Wives Club and The Stepford Wives. She had a Las Vegas residency, Bette Midler: The Showgirl Must Go On, from 2008 to 2010. The next year, she produced the Broadway production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Midler landed her first-ever leading role on Broadway in 2017 in Hello, Dolly, for which she won a Tony Award. In addition to film and stage appearances, the singer was an adviser on The Voice in 2016 and starred in Netflix’s The Politician in 2019. In 2020, she led HBO’s Coastal Elites. She has been married to Martin von Haselberg since 1984, and the pair have one daughter, actress Sophie von Haselberg.