Doug Jones (Billy)

Jones went on to star in dozens of films, including Mimic, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water. On the TV front, he appeared in one of the most famous episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and later landed large parts on Falling Skies and The Strain. Since 2017, he has been a lead on Star Trek: Discovery. He married his childhood love Laurie Pontoni in 1984.