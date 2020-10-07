‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah)

Five years after the spooky flick, Parker landed one of the lead roles in Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two films. She starred in multiple other movies, including The Family Stone, Failure to Launch and New Year’s Eve. From 2016 to 2019, she led the HBO drama Divorce, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. In 2014, she launched her footwear line, SJP Collection. Parker has been married to Matthew Broderick since 1997 and they have three children.