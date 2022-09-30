All the 'Hocus Pocus' Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

The Next Generation
Becca, Izzy and Cassie have formed their own coven by the end of the film — but that isn’t all they have in common with the Sanderson sisters.
The three girls also wear colors — green, red and pink, respectively — that each match a corresponding witch (Winifred’s signature green, Mary’s red and Sarah’s purple).
The girls also have similar (but updated) hairstyles to emulate Winifred, Mary and Sarah and even do the iconic "Sanderson walk" in the movie's final moments.