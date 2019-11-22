Holiday Gift Guide for Healthy New Years Resolutions





Cue the jingle bells! The holiday season is right around the corner and when it comes to gifting, look no further. The top new years resolution year after year is to maintain a healthier lifestyle, and being prepared can help you maintain that. Here are the products that will help you or your loved one looking for a healthier lifestyle!

FOR THE BETTER WORKOUT

Tommie Copper Women’s Shoulder Shirt

Provides targeted compression along the shoulders and muscles along the spine to help relieve everyday aches and pains. (tommiecopper.com)

Reebok Women’s CROSSFIT Nano 8.0 Flexweave Cross Trainer

Perfect for the gym or out for a run, these trainers are light and engineered for maximum comfort. (amazon.com)

Jaybird Tarah Pro Headphones

With outstanding battery life, amazing sound and waterproof capabilities, these headphones are perfect your daily workout. (jaybirdsport.com)

Tommie Copper Performance Over-the-Calf Compression Socks

Easy to slip on with support for your foot to help reduce stress points in your foot. (tommiecopper.com)

Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The durable, stainless steel water bottle keeps you drink cold for hours (amazon.com)

FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE

Tommie Copper Men’s Lower Back Support Shirt



The shirt can be worn directly worn on it’s own or discreetly under other clothing with a 4 panel power mesh system to support the lower back. (tommiecopper.com)

Callaway Epic Flash Driver



Get more speed for more distance with the help of artificial intelligence. (callawaygolf.com)

SPY Optic Legacy Snow Goggles



These goggles come with interchangeable lenses to shield your eyes from the glare of sun and snow. (spyoptic.com)

FitBit Versa 2



The newest Fitbit has an improved battery life of more than five days and all-new sleep-tracking features. (fitbit.com)

Tommie Copper Men’s Core Ultra-Fit Over the Calf Compression Socks



These patented socks are engineered with anti-odor technology and designed with ultra-comfort padding in the heel and toe to support high-impact areas while looking great with any outfit. (tommiecopper.com)

IMPROVING YOUR WELLNESS

Tommie Copper Women’s Lower Back Support Leggings

Designed with a stabilizing high waist design to gently support your lower back all day. (tommiecopper.com)

TOPLUS Yoga Mat

Made from eco-friendly material, it’s light enough to carry to the gym with it’s carrying strap. (amazon.com)

Cold Weather Skincare Kit



The cold comes for us all, and we need to be prepared to fight it. This set is here to help — and it includes L’Occitane’s famous Shea Butter Hand Cream and the Petit Remedy, a multi-purpose balm! (loocitane.com)

Tommie Copper 15lb Weighted Blanket

The Tommie Copper Weighted Blanket applies gentle pressure over your entire body, to promote a sense of calmness & relaxation. (tommiecopper.com)