1917

The story: Two young British privates (Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay) during World War I must embark on a dangerous mission deep in enemy territory. Also among the cast: Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden.

The scoop: Director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins filmed this war epic to look like one continuous shot, as the story unfolds in real time. This one promises to be a gripping, edge-of-your-seat journey.

In theaters Wednesday, December 25