6 Underground

The story: Six people from around the world have been chosen to delete their pasts and change their future in a bid to fight injustice. Ryan Reynolds is the enigmatic operation leader.

The scoop: Yeah, I don’t understand the high-concept plot description either. But (hopefully) we won’t have to think too hard: This action vehicle is directed by Armageddon, Bad Boys and Transformers boss Michael Bay. Shakespeare this isn’t.

On Netflix Friday, December 13