Bombshell

The story: The female employees of Fox News take on the alpha-male culture in the wake of the Trump election. Their pushback leads to the downfall of head honcho Roger Ailes. Ahem, based on a true story.

The scoop: This searing piece of work — which examines gender politics at its most toxic — will leave you rattled. (It’s also highly entertaining but that adjective just seems wrong in this context.) Theron mesmerizes as polarizing Kelly; Nicole Kidman (as Gretchen Carlson) and Margot Robbie (as a producer on the rise) bring the heat as well. What a stunner.

In select theaters December 13; everywhere Friday, December 20