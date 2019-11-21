Cats

The story: Over a course of one night, a group of Jellicle cats individually make the case — via singing and dancing! — as to why they’re each worthy enough to enter the Heaviside Layer, i.e., the feline version of heaven. The cast includes Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden and Rebel Wilson.

The scoop: The trailer is iconic for all the wrong reasons. (To quote one tweet, “I don’t know why you’re all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids.”) But admit it, you’re curious. Hello, kitty!

In theaters Friday, December 20