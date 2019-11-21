Jumanji: The Next Level

The story: The four teens reenter the fantastical video game world of Jumanji as their adult avatars (played once again by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan) to save a teen gone missing in the jungle.

The scoop: A sequel to a movie that originated in 1995 and was based on a 1981 picture book doesn’t hold much promise in theory. But 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was unexpected fun. Here’s hoping the stars are still game.

In theaters Friday, December 13