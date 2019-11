Just Mercy

The story: In 1987, an idealistic Harvard-educated attorney (Michael B. Jordan) fights to free a wrongly accused convict (Jamie Foxx) from Death Row in Alabama. Brie Larson assists.

The scoop: Though the fact-based drama is a bit preachy, it’s for a noble and powerful cause. Indeed, it celebrates unassuming heroes who persevere and make a difference. Definitely worth your consideration.

In select theaters Wednesday, December 25