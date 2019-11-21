Knives Out

The story: A wealthy patriarch is found dead the morning after his 85th birthday party. A P.I. (Daniel Craig) is on the case and quickly determines that everyone in his shady family is a suspect — including his daughter (Jamie Lee Curtis) and grandson (Chris Evans).

The scoop: Whodunnit? Who cares! This dagger-sharp murder-mystery-comedy delights because of the ingenious, intricate twists courtesy of writer/director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). The all-star cast is bloody fantastic as well.

In theaters Wednesday, November 27