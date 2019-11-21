Little Women

The story: Didn’t you read the Louisa May Alcott book in tenth grade??? Ultra-Cliffs’ Notes version: The March sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Watson, Pugh, Eliza Scanlen) stand by each other in good times and sad in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The scoop: Three cheers and (five hankies) for this lovely adaption. Obviously, the cast — which also features Timothee Chalamet as dreamy Laurie and Meryl Streep as Auntie March — is fab. Director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has also brought her modern sensibilities into a classic 19th century story.

In theaters Wednesday, December 25