Queen & Slim

The story: A mundane first date turns horrific when the couple (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith) are pulled over for a minor traffic violation. The situation quickly escalates into violence, forcing them to go on the run.

The scoop: This urgent drama, written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, features a tantalizing premise but so-so execution. Still, the riveting performances make this odyssey worthwhile.

In theaters Wednesday, November 27