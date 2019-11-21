Richard Jewell

The story: Richard Jewell was the security guard who alerted police to a backpack filled with pipe bombs in Atlanta during the 1996 Summer Olympics. He soon turned into suspect No. 1. This is his truth-is-stranger-than-fiction story, featuring Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) in the title role.

The scoop: Spoiler: There’s no happy ending to this Clint Eastwood-directed drama. But, judging from the urgent trailer, it promises to be a fascinating journey.

In theaters Friday, December 13