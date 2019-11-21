Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The story: In the climactic Episode 9 of the saga, Resistance fighters Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) face the First Order and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The scoop: The struggle between good and evil has connected everything in the Star Wars galaxy. There’s no reason to think J.J. Abrams’ culminating installment won’t follow the same path, especially with favorites Luke Skywalker, General Leia and Lando in the trailer. If he doesn’t deliver, may the force be with us all.

In theaters Friday, December 20