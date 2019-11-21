The Aeronauts

The story: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a daredevil balloon pilot (Felicity Jones) and meteorologist (Eddie Redmayne) going up in a hot-air balloon in England circa 1862 to fly higher than anyone in human history. Emotional and physical challenges ensue.

The scoop: The appealing stars of The Theory of Everything reunite in an old-fashioned adventure with little substance but way-impressive special effects. Translation: If you’re going to see it at all, see it on a massive screen.

In theaters Friday, December 6