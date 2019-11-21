The Two Popes

The story: In 2012, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) and Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) convene behind Vatican walls in Rome to discuss their pasts, futures and the state of the Catholic Church in the present.

The scoop: Wait. Don’t skip over this. I realize it sounds like a nap in the making, but the film is surprisingly delightful — and features one of the wittiest scripts of the year. Howls of laughter actually emanated from my screening. Also, both stars are perfection.

In theaters Wednesday, November 27; on Netflix Thursday, December 20