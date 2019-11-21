Uncut Gems

The story: Brash Howard Ratner (Sandler) is New York City jeweler and hustler. He has a successful business and a family but both are back-burnered when he attempts to nail down the score of a lifetime. Somehow, ex-NBA great Kevin Garnett is mixed up in all this.

The scoop: My heart rate still hasn’t come down from watching this live-wire crime thriller, which starts at 100 miles per hour and rarely lets up. (Seriously, if you’re prone to anxiety attacks, then consider staying away.) Sandler has never been played a character more abrasive or audacious. This is a compliment. I think?

In theaters Friday, December 13