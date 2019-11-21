Waves

The story: In sun-drenched southern Florida, an affluent African-American family navigate life in the aftermath of a stunning loss. Sterling K. Brown is the well-intentioned but domineering dad with great expectations for his overachieving kids (Kelvin Harrison, Taylor Russell).

The scoop: While the narrative tropes — drug addiction, teen pregnancy, first love — are familiar, they’re presented through a fresh lens with unexpected transitions to boot. This is contemporary cinema at its finest. Go.

Now playing in NYC and L.A.; opens wide in theaters on Friday, November 22