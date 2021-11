House of Gucci

Lady Gaga follows up A Star Is Born with a fashion star is murdered. Based on the book, it’s the real-life story of socialite Patrizia Reggiani’s troubled marriage to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and her subsequent plot to hire an assassin to kill him in 1995. Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek also appear. (In theaters, November 24)