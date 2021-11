Spider-Man: No Way Home

Now that he’s been unmasked, our favorite web-slinging superhero (Tom Holland) tries to juggle his newfound fame, schoolwork, his relationship with MJ (Zendaya) — and, you know, a series of universe-threatening problems. His foes include Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), who hasn’t been seen since 2004’s Spider-Man 2. (In theaters, December 17)