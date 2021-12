Gary Fisher

Fans of the late Carrie Fisher were heartbroken when news broke in December 2016 that she had passed away. However, she left behind a loyal companion who continues to honor her memory through his Instagram account (@garyfisher), which is ran by the late actress’ former assistant, Corby McCoin. Gary often shares updates, including an emotional video showing him watching his owner grace the big screen one last time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.