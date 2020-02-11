Adam Sandler

The two frequent costars have had a friendship that’s spanned decades after they first met at a deli in the ‘90s, where they bonded over French toast. Sandler spoke at Aniston’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2012, saying she said had “a permanent place” in America’s heart. “She prayed for three things: to have everyone in the entire world fascinated with her haircut, to one day star in a movie about an evil leprechaun who kills people and most importantly, to receive a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. Well today, Jennifer, the trifecta is here,” Sandler said at the time. “I love this girl, my wife loves this girl, the entire world loves this girl.”