Cole Sprouse

The former Disney star made an adorable turn on Friends as Ross Geller’s son, Ben. Years later, his time working with Aniston still leaves him star struck. “That’s when I fell in love with her,” the Riverdale star teased during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in November 2018. “I remember feeling so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines. And she just stared at me and was waiting. One of the crew members, it was a cameraman, just goes, ‘That little boy’s got a crush!’ It broke me.”