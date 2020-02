Dolly Parton

“I love her to death. My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” the country music legend told Jimmy Fallon in November 2018 after teaming up with Aniston on the Netflix film Dumplin’. The “9 to 5” singer then joked, “I think he fantasizes, like, a threesome … She’s wonderful, I love her to death.”