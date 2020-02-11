Ellen DeGeneres

Aniston was one of the very first guests on the comedian’s daytime talk show in 2003 and the pair’s friendship blossomed from there — to the point where some even thought they were romantically involved. DeGeneres got a little protective over her nearly 30-year connection with the sitcom star in May 2019. “So Reese Witherspoon … she somehow thinks that she and you are better friends than you and I are, and I just wanna settle this once and for all that you and I are better friends than Reese and you,” the host teased as she called Aniston after her interview with Witherspoon.