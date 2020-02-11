Lisa Kudrow

“I think it was unspoken but we instinctively felt like, ‘We need to be friends, we need to get along, we need to connect,'” the ‘90s sitcom alum said of her longtime costar during NBC’s Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows in 2016. While presenting Aniston with a high honor at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in November 2019, Kudrow gushed over her former costar, noting that there was no one more “beloved, generous and deserving” than the Marley & Me star.