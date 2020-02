Ron Howard

The Happy Days alum was “flattered” by Aniston’s love for the classic TV series and told Us in January 2020 that the actress is one of the best in the business. “Very few people can move between comedy and drama, you know, the way she’s proven that she can,” he said at the time. “She’s both very funny with impeccable timing but she’s always very honest … You don’t feel like she’s a performer, ever. She’s a really strong actor.”