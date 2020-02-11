Selena Gomez

“I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year,” the former Disney star, who’s been inspired by Aniston throughout her acting career, captioned a sweet photo of the two of them in December 2014. Her love for the sitcom star has endured over the years. During an interview with Aniston on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2020, the singer recalled the first time they met. “I think we were at Vanity Fair something event, and I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you, and you were just so nice,” she told Aniston. “You just walked out of the bathroom and you were going back, and my heart stopped.”