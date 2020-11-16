Angela Goethals

Goethals played Kevin’s sister Linnie in the holiday classic. She then appeared in Jerry Maguire, Changing Lanes and Spanglish. The New York native starred on Phenom, The Brotherhood of Poland, New Hampshire and Do Over and had a recurring role on 24. The actress has appeared in numerous plays, including Nothing Sacred and Long Day’s Journey into Night. She has also narrated audiobooks, including the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Lucy & Harris Novella series. Goethals has been married to Russell Soder since 2005. The pair share three children.