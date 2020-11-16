Movies

‘Home Alone’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara and More

Catherine O’Hara

The Canada native portrayed Kevin’s mom, Kate McCallister, in the first two Home Alone films. She then voiced Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Penny in Over the Hedge and Mrs. Frankenstein in Frankenweenie. O’Hara starred in Tall Tale, Best in Show, Surviving Christmas, and For Your Consideration. Her TV credits include, Committed, Glenn Martin DDS, Skylanders Academy and Schitt’s Creek, which earned her an Emmy in 2020. The comedian married production designer Bo Welch in 1992. They share two children.

