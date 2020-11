Hillary Wolf

Wolf played Megan, one of Kevin’s sisters, in the ‘90s movie. She appeared in Waiting for the Light and Big Girls Don’t Cry … They Get Even before reprising her role in Home Alone 2, which was the last film she acted in. The former child star competed in the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics in judo. In December 2017, she wrote The Not So Zen Mom: Parenting Strategies for Survival. The Chicago native has two sons.