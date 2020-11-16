Joe Pesci

Pesci starred in Betsy’s Wedding and Goodfellas the same year he portrayed bandit Harry in Home Alone, which he reprised in the sequel. The Oscar winner’s long film career includes roles in JFK, My Cousin Vinny, A Bronx Tale, and the Lethal Weapon franchise. After a break from Hollywood in the early ‘00s — he focused on music, releasing three albums — Pesci appeared in The Good Shepard, Love Ranch and The Irishman. Pesci was married to actress Claudia Haro from 1988 to 1992. He was engaged to model Angie Everhart, but the pair split in 2008. He has one daughter.