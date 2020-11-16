Movies

‘Home Alone’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara and More

Michael C. Maronna Home Alone Where Are They Now
Michael C. Maronna

Maronna portrayed Kevin’s brother Jeff in both Home Alone films. He went on to play Big Pete Wrigley on The Adventures of Pete & Pete and in 10 short films about the same characters. The actor appeared in What Alice Found, Men Without Jobs and High School Confidential. Maronna’s career switched to behind-the-scenes work as part of the camera and electrical department on numerous films and TV series, including Pan Am, Made in Jersey and Elementary. He was the base camp generator operator on Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist before working as the best boy rigging on The Plot Against America and Dickinson. The New York native has one son.

