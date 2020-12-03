Exclusive

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Chip and Joanna Gaines and More TV Designers Share the Perfect Home Decor Gifts

By
TV Designers Share the Perfect Home Decor Gifts
 McGee and Co
28
10 / 28
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Irene Handled Basket

The Dream Home Makeover (streaming now on Netflix) stars also recommend this dark brown basket. $48

Back to top