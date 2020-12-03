Exclusive Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Chip and Joanna Gaines and More TV Designers Share the Perfect Home Decor Gifts By Emily Longeretta December 3, 2020 McGee and Co 28 10 / 28 Irene Handled Basket The Dream Home Makeover (streaming now on Netflix) stars also recommend this dark brown basket. $48 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News