Tempaper by Genevieve Gorder

Gorder partnered with Tempaper to launch this best-selling $125 wall covering, perfect for a stocking stuffer, she says: “People can do this themselves and put it everywhere from ceilings to stair risers, bookshelves to walls, it’s forgiving and removable.”

The host also suggests Jayson Home & Garden bubble marbled trays for $62 and 2 Note Hudson’s beeswax candles. In addition to her Tempaper partnership, she has also teamed up with Scotties and Capel, plus has a new HGTV series, Biggest Little Christmas Showdown!