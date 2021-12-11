Bob Hoskins

Hoskins played Hook’s right-hand man Mr. Smee before going on to star as Mario in the live-action Super Mario Bros. movie and make a cameo in Spice World. The late British actor also appeared in Oliver Stone’s Nixon, 2009’s A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey and 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman, which marked his final role.

The Who Framed Roger Rabbit star died of pneumonia in 2014 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, Linda Banwell, and their two children Rosa and Jack. He was also the father of two kids, Alex and Sarah, from his previous marriage to Jane Livesay, whom he was with from 1967 to 1978.