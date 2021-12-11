Charlie Korsmo

After playing Peter’s son, Jack, in the swashbuckling film, Korsmo only starred in two other movies: 1998’s Can’t Hardly Wait and 2019’s Chained For Life.

The North Dakota native, who also starred in 1990’s Dick Tracy, became a lawyer after graduating from Yale Law School in 2006. He has worked for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Republican Party in the House of Representatives. He is also a professor of corporate law and corporate finance at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. In 2011, President Barack Obama appointed him to the Board of Trustees for the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Fund.

Korsmo and his wife, Adrienne, are the parents of two children: Lilah and William.