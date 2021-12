Dante Basco

Rufio! Rufio! Rufio! Basco is best known for playing the brash leader of the Lost Boys — but since Hook, he’s become a well-known voice actor. He’s starred in Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, Disney Channel’s American Dragon: Jake Long, The Proud Family and Star Wars: Rebels.

In 1998, he founded the Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles, which is the largest weekly open mic performance space for poetry in the United States.