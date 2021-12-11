Dustin Hoffman

The Graduate star, who played Captain James Hook, went on to appear in Finding Neverland, the 2004 film about Peter Pan author J. M. Barrie. He also starred in Outbreak, Wag the Dog, I Heart Huckabees and Meet the Fockers, going on to voice Master Shifu in the Kung-Fu Panda series.

In 2017, four women accused the actor of sexual misconduct. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Hoffman said, “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Hoffman has been married to wife Lisa Gottsegen since 1980. The pair have four children: Jake, Rebecca, Maxwell and Alexandra. He also shares daughter Jenna with ex-wife Anne Byrne, whom he was married to from 1969 to 1980.