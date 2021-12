James Madio

Madio, a.k.a. Lost Boy Don’t Ask, made his TV debut in a 1991 episode of Doogie Howser, M.D. He later starred on the teen series USA High from 1997 to 1999 and was a regular on the short-lived CBS courtroom drama Queens Supreme in 2013. The Bronx native also appeared in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and 2014’s Jersey Boys film, which was based on the Broadway musical.