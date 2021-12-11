Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman actress put her own spin on Tinkerbell before starring in some of the biggest hits of her career: My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, Ocean’s Eleven and Eat Pray Love. She won an Oscar in 2001 for her role in Erin Brockovich. In 2018, she starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming.

Roberts married cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002 and welcomed their twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, two years later. Their youngest, Henry, was born in 2007. She was previously married to singer Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995.