Maggie Smith

Smith, who played Granny Wendy, went on to appear in other ‘90s classics such as the Secret Garden, The First Wives Club and Sister Act, as well as its sequel, Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit. Most famously, she played Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise. She later played the Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2015 before reprising her role in the 2019 and 2022 films. In 1990, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to the arts.

Smith was married to English playwright Beverley Cross from 1975 until his death in 1998. She shared two sons, Toby and Larkin, with first husband Robert Stephens, whom she was with from 1967 to 1975.